Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.11.2025 12:30:00
Warren Buffett Just Loaded Up On This Unstoppable AI Stock
Warren Buffett may be heading into retirement soon, but that doesn't mean he's taking his foot off the gas. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) just released its Form 13F, revealing a new position that most investors weren't expecting: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Alphabet is a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) space with its top-tier generative AI model, Gemini. This marks Berkshire's first investment in a company that's leading in the AI realm (Apple doesn't truly have a great AI strategy). I think it's a genius move by Buffett and Berkshire, as it checks many of the boxes for what Berkshire likes to invest in.Image source: The Motley FoolContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
