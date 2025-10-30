Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
|
30.10.2025 09:00:00
Warren Buffett Just Spent an Estimated $170 Million on 2 Stocks He Said Berkshire Hathaway Will Hold for at Least 50 Years
Warren Buffett has said that his favorite holding period for a company is "forever." Indeed, when it comes to the businesses that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) fully acquires, it rarely sells them. But when it comes to Berkshire's portfolio of marketable securities, he is much more willing to part with those investments.That has been especially true during the past three years. Since the fourth quarter of 2022, Buffett and his team have sold $212 billion worth of stock while buying just $34 billion.Only a handful of stocks appear to be safe from Buffett's willingness to sell. That list includes American Express and Coca-Cola, which Buffett hasn't bought or sold since the mid-1990s. Lately, though, he has turned his attention to building the conglomerate's next generation of "forever" holdings, and it recently added about $170 million to its positions of two stocks that he said Berkshire Hathaway won't sell for at least 50 years.
