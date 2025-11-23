Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
23.11.2025 10:12:00
Warren Buffett Says Buy This Brilliant Vanguard Index Fund -- It Could Turn $450 Per Month Into $940,200
Warren Buffett has earned a reputation as one of the greatest investors in American history, but some of his best advice is often overlooked by traders in search of the next great stock."In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund," Buffett said at Berkshire Hathaway's shareholder meeting in 2021. Investors have several options, but Buffett himself selected the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) when going head-to-head with a hedge fund in the early 2000s.Following Buffett's advice could turn $450 per month into $940,200. Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt informieren!
