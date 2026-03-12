Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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12.03.2026 13:45:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Loading Up on These 2 Exciting Stocks: Here's Why
Last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) reported its last quarterly earnings. These results were the last with Warren Buffett as CEO and offered plenty to dig into for insights. Operating earnings fell nearly 30% versus the year prior. That drop was accompanied by a 54% drop in insurance underwriting profits, as well as a 25% drop in insurance investment income. Investors sent shares sliding by several percentage points on the poor news. But Berkshire's management team was unfazed. "The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules," Berkshire's leadership noted.Apart from quarterly results, however, Berkshire Hathaway did reveal a few nuggets that potentially show how its portfolio managers feel about current market conditions. Two major stock purchases that the firm executed last quarter tell a compelling story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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