27.09.2023 17:24:11
Washington Trust Signs Settlement Agreement With DoJ On Fair Lending Laws In RI
(RTTNews) - The Washington Trust Co., a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH), Wednesday announced a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, or DoJ, that resolves alleged violations of fair lending laws in Rhode Island or RI from 2016 to 2021. The settlement does not include any civil monetary penalties.
Washington Trust said it vehemently denied the allegations.
Edward O. Handy III, CEO of Washington Trust said, "We believe we have been fully compliant with the letter and spirit of fair lending laws, and the agreement will further strengthen our focus on an area that has always been important to us."
Further, the company said Rhode Island has been home to Washington Trust for 223 years.
Under the agreement, Washington Trust will provide $7 million in mortgage loan subsidies over a five-year period for mortgage, home improvement, or refinance loans, in specific census tracts in RI. Washington Trust will also commit $2 million for focused community outreach and marketing efforts.
Over the past five years, Washington Trust has invested significantly in mortgage loan subsidies, community outreach, and marketing in Majority-Minority Census Tracts, and will continue these efforts to make positive impact in these communities.
|
