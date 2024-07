Water bills in England and Wales: how much more might you be paying?

The regulator is allowing different companies to put up prices by different amounts. Here’s what it will meanBusiness live – latest updatesConsumers face a sharp rise in water costs after the industry regulator gave permission for companies to increase bills to pay for stopping sewage spills and fixing leaking pipes.Ofwat published its assessment of English and Welsh suppliers’ spending plans for 2025-30 on Thursday, ruling they could put bills up by an average of £94 over the next five years – about a third less than the amount they had proposed. So how much are bills going up in your area and will it be enough to fund the investment your local water and wastewater company needs? Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian