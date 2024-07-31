31.07.2024 12:55:28

Waters Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $142.737 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $150.554 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $156.398 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $708.529 million from $740.576 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $142.737 Mln. vs. $150.554 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.40 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $708.529 Mln vs. $740.576 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.70 Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 to $11.65

