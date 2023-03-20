Waters Introduces Next-Generation Alliance iS HPLC System Aimed at Reducing Up to 40% of Common Lab Errors

PITTCON 2023 – Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced Alliance iS, the next-generation intelligent HPLC System, designed to reduce compliance risk by adding new levels of proactive error detection, troubleshooting and ease-of-use. When combined with Waters’ compliance-ready Empower Chromatography Software and eConnect™ HPLC Columns, the Alliance iS High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) System streamlines the task of making accurate and precise measurements by detecting and eliminating common errors by up to 40%.i In doing so, the Alliance iS HPLC System helps QC laboratories consistently meet quality, safety, compliance, and on-time product delivery goals.

"Today’s QC laboratories are very different than they were 50 years ago when Waters introduced its first commercial HPLC system helping ensure the tens of thousands of prescription drugs on the market are pure, safe, and will work as expected,” said Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "Our conversations with hundreds of QC managers and bench analysts have yielded a deeper understanding of what they need today from a state-of-the-art HPLC system to help them perform at their best. The Waters Alliance iS HPLC System is ideally suited to address issues such as staff training, error-reduction, risk management, and compliance, helping bring significant productivity and quality improvements to high-volume QC laboratories.”

Based on broad and in-depth customer insights, the Alliance iS HPLC System is thoughtfully designed for the unique needs of the QC laboratory, bringing intuitive simplicity to routine measurements. With visual prompts and alerts delivered via an intuitive touchscreen interface, the system notifies the operator if an improper method is chosen for an application, when a sample vial is missing, when it’s time to refill a solvent bottle, or if it’s time for system maintenance. These are common conditions that when caught early enough, can eliminate system errors that would otherwise degrade the ability of scientists to get needed drugs to patients and ultimately cost a laboratory time and money.

The system also integrates with the cloud-native waters_connect™ System Monitoring Software enabling real-time monitoring of the Alliance iS HPLC System and any other chromatography instruments controlled by Empower Software. Laboratory managers can view the live status of their HPLC instrument fleet from anywhere and at any time to further improve equipment utilization and overall productivity.ii

Waters Alliance iS HPLC System feature highlights include:

The very latest compliance-ready, industry-standard Empower Chromatography Software with full audit tracking capabilities.

Advanced instrument touchscreen for guided system operation and maintenance.

eConnect Column Tag Technology to link column information including injection counts via near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Automated system diagnostic pre-checks to help meet error reduction key performance indicators (KPIs).

Tool-free fittings to prevent leaks and provide better chromatography.

The Waters Alliance iS HPLC System will be available starting in May 2023.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, Alliance, eConnect, waters_connect, and Empower are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

i *Estimate based on Waters' market research in 2022 after surveying 56 global pharmaceutical company QC labs.

ii The waters_connect System Monitoring application is only available in Europe and North America at this time.

