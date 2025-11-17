Watts Water Technologies Aktie
WKN: 876388 / ISIN: US9427491025
|
17.11.2025 16:53:32
Watts Water Technologies Promotes Diane McClintock CFO To Replace Ryan Lada
(RTTNews) - Watts Water Technologies, Inc., (WTS), a providers of plumbing, heating and water quality products and solutions, Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Ryan Lada will be leaving and he will be replaced by Diane McClintock, effective immediately.
McClintock has been with Watts since 2010, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations.
Earlier she was taking care of Watts Water's external communications with investors and analysts, acquisition valuation, due diligence and integration, financial planning and analysis, and treasury.
The company said Lada is departing for personal reason.
Separately, the company said it has completed the acquisition of Superior Boiler.
Superior's customized, mission critical heating and hot water solutions is expected to offer expanded capabilities to Watts' customers.
