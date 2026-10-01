Wave Gains FDA Support For WVE-006 Registrational Pathway In AATD

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Wave Life Sciences (WVE) said it reached alignment with the FDA on key aspects of the registrational pathway for WVE-006, an investigational RNA editing therapy for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

WVE-006 is a GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered RNA editing oligonucleotide designed to correct the RNA mutation associated with the Pi*ZZ genotype, potentially increasing healthy M-AAT and reducing mutant Z-AAT accumulation in the liver.

Wave plans a single two-year registrational trial to support potential full approval, with a one-year interim analysis that could support accelerated approval based on AATD biomarkers. The FDA also supports use of Wave's current LC-MS assay to measure M-AAT and Z-AAT protein.

WVE-006 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a RestorAATion-2 trial. Wave expects to report data from the 600 mg monthly multidose cohort in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company said WVE-006 continues to be generally safe and well tolerated, with no liver toxicities reported.

Currently, WVE is trading at $3.95, up 6.89%.