WAVE Life Sciences Aktie

WAVE Life Sciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1436W / ISIN: SG9999014716

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 16:44:32

Wave Gains FDA Support For WVE-006 Registrational Pathway In AATD

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Wave Life Sciences (WVE) said it reached alignment with the FDA on key aspects of the registrational pathway for WVE-006, an investigational RNA editing therapy for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

WVE-006 is a GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered RNA editing oligonucleotide designed to correct the RNA mutation associated with the Pi*ZZ genotype, potentially increasing healthy M-AAT and reducing mutant Z-AAT accumulation in the liver.

Wave plans a single two-year registrational trial to support potential full approval, with a one-year interim analysis that could support accelerated approval based on AATD biomarkers. The FDA also supports use of Wave's current LC-MS assay to measure M-AAT and Z-AAT protein.

WVE-006 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a RestorAATion-2 trial. Wave expects to report data from the 600 mg monthly multidose cohort in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company said WVE-006 continues to be generally safe and well tolerated, with no liver toxicities reported.

Currently, WVE is trading at $3.95, up 6.89%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WAVE Life Sciences Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WAVE Life Sciences Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
07:18 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:18 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen