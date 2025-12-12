|
12.12.2025 03:58:59
Wealthfront Prices IPO Of 34.62 Mln Shares At $14.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Wealthfront, a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 34.62 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share.
The offering consists of 21.47 million shares of common stock being offered by Wealthfront and 13.15 million shares of common stock being offered by existing stockholders. Wealthfront will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.
The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 12, 2025 under the ticker symbol WLTH. The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
In addition, Wealthfront has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,192,308 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
