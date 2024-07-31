31.07.2024 14:10:45

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Q2 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $211.3 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $289.7 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $1.772 billion from $1.830 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $211.3 Mln. vs. $289.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.772 Bln vs. $1.830 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.90

