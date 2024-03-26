Wells Fargo Announces 2025 Earnings Release Date Information

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2025. For each of the earnings dates below, financial results will be released at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time, and the live conference call will be at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.

Expected earnings release dates for 2025

First Quarter 2025 – Friday, April 11, 2025

Second Quarter 2025 – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Third Quarter 2025 – Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 – Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

