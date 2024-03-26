+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
26.03.2024 13:00:00

Wells Fargo Announces 2025 Earnings Release Date Information

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2025. For each of the earnings dates below, financial results will be released at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time, and the live conference call will be at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326802469/en/

Wells Fargo (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Expected earnings release dates for 2025

  • First Quarter 2025 – Friday, April 11, 2025
  • Second Quarter 2025 – Tuesday, July 15, 2025
  • Third Quarter 2025 – Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 – Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

News Release Category: WF-CF

