Wells Fargo to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905324971/en/
Wells Fargo (Photo: Wells Fargo)
The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.
A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the presentation.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
