Wesco International Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $187.5 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $189.9 million, or $3.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $193.9 million or $3.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $6.199 billion from $5.489 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $187.5 Mln. vs. $189.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $3.81 last year. -Revenue: $6.199 Bln vs. $5.489 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects its adjusted income in the range of $13.10 to $13.60 per share, in line with analysts’ forecast of $13.25 per share. WCC was up by 2.08% at $233 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.