WESCO International Aktie
WKN: 922305 / ISIN: US95082P1057
|
30.10.2025 11:20:26
Wesco International Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $187.5 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $189.9 million, or $3.81 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $193.9 million or $3.92 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $6.199 billion from $5.489 billion last year.
Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $187.5 Mln. vs. $189.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $3.81 last year. -Revenue: $6.199 Bln vs. $5.489 Bln last year.
Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects its adjusted income in the range of $13.10 to $13.60 per share, in line with analysts’ forecast of $13.25 per share. WCC was up by 2.08% at $233 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WESCO International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: WESCO International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: WESCO International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25