Western Window Systems unveils new products at 2024 NAHB International Builders’ Show

Western Window Systems, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, returns to the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada this year with two new products added to its robust portfolio of windows and doors that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together.

The Series 7665 Pass-Through Window, part of the Performance Line, will launch at the homebuilding show and be shown in the PGT Innovations booth, located in Central Hall Booth C4525. Shown in Bronze Anodized, the product is designed for installation above a countertop, connecting a home’s indoor and outdoor kitchen or dining spaces.

The Pass-Through Window, much like an awning window, features a continuous top hinge for a sleek profile. Its gas struts, when closed, remain completely hidden, reducing visual obstruction compared to similar models from competitors. The gas struts ensure smooth and consistent operation, complemented by a single-point locking mechanism and a modern pull handle for added convenience.

"The 7665 Pass-Through Window enhances the indoor-outdoor living experience that’s become a top feature for both new construction homes and R&R projects,” said Brian Leizerowicz, Vice President of Sales for Western Window Systems. "Additionally, the window is designed to merge performance and energy efficiency to deliver great benefits to homeowners.”

Also launching at IBS this year from Western Window Systems is the Water Management Sill. The new floor-level sill option creates a more seamless indoor-outdoor transition, while still providing maximum water management performance. The flush design allows continuous flooring between tracks to eliminate the bulky look of a traditional floor-level sill.

"When specifying large multi-sliding doors, architects and builders are often forced to choose between a streamlined look and water performance,” said Kevin Vilhauer, Vice President of Engineering for Western Window Systems. "The new Water Management Sill makes both possible. Its flush design features a hidden drainage system that moves water out and away from the glass door opening for improved weatherability in exposed areas.”

The Water Management Sill is currently available as an option for the Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door and will roll out to other Western Window Systems products in the future.

In addition to the two new products, Western Window Systems will also have its popular Series 600 Fixed Window on display in the booth. The window now features a new narrow T-bar configuration that offers more glass with less frame to create striking glass walls and wide-open sightlines.

For more information about the new products or Western Window Systems, visit WesternWindowSystems.com.

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. Western Windows Systems owns Anlin Windows and Doors. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. An American organization established in Venice, FL in 1980 with just three employees and one location, PGT Innovations has grown to now include over 5,500 team members and more than 30 facilities strategically located across the nation. The company's robust portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

