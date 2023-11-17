Western Window Systems Unveils New Santa Monica Design Studio With Ribbon-Cutting

Western Window Systems, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, recently unveiled its new architectural design studio in California with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Team members from PGT Innovations and Western Window Systems with the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce celebrating the ribbon-cutting of Western Window Systems’ new architectural design studio (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 2866 Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica, the new 2,800-square-foot architectural design studio doubles as a showroom and will serve as an innovation hub and immersive experience for architects, builders, developers, dealers, and interior designers. Inside, visitors will be able to see the smooth operation of products and experience the latest in product innovations. Western Window Systems industry partners will also be able to use the space as an extension of their own showrooms and introduce homeowners to more than 18 of the brand’s premium products.

The new space features items from all of Western’s classic, performance and simulated steel, and vinyl product lines, including the popular Series 3700 Vinyl Multi-Slide Door that is now available with customization and the Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door with an exposed interior pocket. Coming soon, the showroom will be home to additional products from Anlin Windows and Doors, another brand from PGT Innovations.

"This design studio serves as a true testament of our unwavering commitment to expand and deliver customer-centric innovation to new markets and geographies,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "We are in the business of enhancing people’s lives, and this design studio will allow us to easily showcase our cutting-edge products and manufacturing capabilities in one space for our architect, builder, and dealer partners.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Nov. 16 to commemorate the occasion. The crowd of over 100 guests heard from Jeff Jackson, Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of PGT Innovations, Jeremy Flynn, Vice President of Sales for PGT Innovations’ Western Division, and leaders from the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce.

"We look forward to strengthening our partnerships with our industry business partners with the addition of this design studio,” said Flynn. "Innovative spaces begin with an idea – an idea that Western Window Systems makes reality. This design studio will give architects, dealers, and builders a designated collaboration hub, and we can’t wait to see the ideas that come out of it.”

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to tour the workspace, network with industry professionals, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and ask questions about the products and functionality of the space.

"This is an excellent example of our commitment to continually serve our industry business partners in ways that go above and beyond what other manufacturers offer,” said LaPinska. "Our core focus is to deliver innovative solutions that not only meet but exceed the unmet needs of the market, and this space does just that.”

To ensure the best experience, the design studio is available for customers to visit by appointment only with an architect or dealer.

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. Western Windows Systems owns Anlin Windows and Doors. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

