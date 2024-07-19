Paris, Amsterdam, July 19, 2024

Press release

Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier Project Update

Following the postponement of the opening of Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier in April, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW”) announces the updated estimate to Total Investment Cost for the project at €2.16 Bn, up from €1.64 Bn.

The increase in overall project cost is split into €160 Mn directly attributable to the delayed opening and water ingress, and €360 Mn of cost overruns mostly due to change orders, quantity gaps and provisions for claims.

This is not expected to have an impact on 2024 AREPS guidance and will increase the Group’s H1-2024 LTV by +50bps. It does not yet include mitigating measures the company is reviewing.

