Westpac Banking Aktie
WKN: 854242 / ISIN: AU000000WBC1
|
02.11.2026 13:16:03
Westpac 2026 Group Annual Report and Appendix 4E
|
Westpac Banking Corporation
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Westpac Banking Corporation
Westpac 2026 Group Annual Report and Appendix 4E
The announcement can be viewed at:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4320B_1-2026-11-2.pdf
A copy of this release has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
2 November 2026
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
2426554 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Westpac Banking Corp.
|
13:22
|Pillar-3-Bericht zum 30. September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
13:22
|Pillar 3 Report as at 30 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
13:21
|Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report (EQS Group)
|
13:21
|Westpac – Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2026 (EQS Group)
|
13:20
|Westpac – Präsentation und Unterlagen für Investorengespräche 2026 (EQS Group)
|
13:20
|Westpac 2026 Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack (EQS Group)
|
13:19
|Westpac 2026 Full Year Results email to shareholders (EQS Group)
|
13:19
|Westpac – E-Mail an die Aktionäre zu den Jahresergebnissen 2026 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Westpac Banking Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Westpac Banking Corp.
|22,94
|-0,20%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Montagshandel im Plus, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher tendiert. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.