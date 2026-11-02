Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pillar 3 Report as at 30 September 2026



02.11.2026 / 13:22 CET/CEST



Westpac Banking Corporation Pillar 3 Report as at 30 September 2026 The announcement can be viewed at: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4424B_1-2026-11-2.pdf A copy of this release has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. 2 November 2026 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

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