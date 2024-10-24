|
24.10.2024 23:00:46
Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $28 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $35 million or $0.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $1.681 billion from $2.022 billion last year.
Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $28 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.681 Bln vs. $2.022 Bln last year.
