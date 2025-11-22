Waste Management Aktie
WKN: 893579 / ISIN: US94106L1098
|
22.11.2025 12:25:00
What Every Waste Management Investor Should Know Before Buying
Legendary investor Peter Lynch liked companies that were not only boring, but a little bit disgusting. His theory was that if investors didn't want to know more about the business, they'd be less interested in bidding up the price of a stock.Well, trash hauler and landfill operator Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is just about as disgusting as it gets, but it's a great example of a company that's paid off for Peter Lynch fans, with a share price that's increased more than 375% over the last 10 years on a total return basis.Here's what investors need to know -- without the icky bits -- before buying in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!