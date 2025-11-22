Waste Management Aktie

Waste Management für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893579 / ISIN: US94106L1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.11.2025 12:25:00

What Every Waste Management Investor Should Know Before Buying

Legendary investor Peter Lynch liked companies that were not only boring, but a little bit disgusting. His theory was that if investors didn't want to know more about the business, they'd be less interested in bidding up the price of a stock.Well, trash hauler and landfill operator Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is just about as disgusting as it gets, but it's a great example of a company that's paid off for Peter Lynch fans, with a share price that's increased more than 375% over the last 10 years on a total return basis.Here's what investors need to know -- without the icky bits -- before buying in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Waste Management Inc.mehr Nachrichten