What in the World Happened to Lucid and Rivian Deliveries?

Rewind the clock about a year ago and the stories of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were quite different. Lucid had a string of disappointments for investors while Rivian arguably had more momentum than any other start-up electric vehicle (EV) maker. The stock prices reflected that, with the two EV makers moving in opposite directions.LCID data by YChartsContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool