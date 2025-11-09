BILL Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

09.11.2025 17:05:00

What Is Considered a Good Stock Dividend? 3 Healthcare Stocks That Fit the Bill.

Dividend stocks are the ultimate safe play in the stock market. Even when a company's share price is faltering, or the market momentum is turning sour, you can always rely on a dividend to provide a consistent return -- either to reinvest in the market or to pay routine bills.Among stock market sectors, tech stocks rarely pay a strong dividend because many of them are pouring their profits back into their companies, either expanding the business or making capital expenditure investments. Healthcare companies have plenty of R&D expenses of their own, but they can be a more reliable source of dividends.Stocks in the healthcare sector of the S&P 500 have an average dividend yield of 1.8%, so if you're looking for healthcare stocks to buy that pay a great dividend, I'm going to want stocks with a dividend yield of more than 2.5%. Here are three good choices -- and they all reflect a different type of healthcare stock that you can fit into your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
