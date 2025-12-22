Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
22.12.2025 11:00:00
What Is One of the Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2026 and Beyond?
Identifying which artificial intelligence (AI) stock has the most potential in 2026 and beyond is no simple task. If your time frame after 2026 is only a few years, then an AI infrastructure company like Nvidia may be the best option. If your time frame runs for a decade after 2026, you may be better off with a software company like Palantir.However, if you're looking for a combination of these two options, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the best AI stocks to buy and hold.Alphabet has had a stellar year, rising around 60% so far in 2025. I don't expect that performance to repeat in 2026, but I still think it has market-beating potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 811,00
|0,46%