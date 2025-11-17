Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
17.11.2025 10:55:00
What Is One of the Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now?
Quantum computing stocks have garnered significant investor attention this year, but even among a crowd of gainers, IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) performance certainly stands out. The stock is up by more than 600% over the past three years, even after its recent steep pullback.IonQ has been investing in developing quantum computing technology for over 30 years. It's now a clear frontrunner to win a sizable share of this important emerging industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|Britain’s quantum software start-ups might be giants (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|Quantum technology is coming to the real world (Financial Times)
|
25.09.25
|HSBC claims quantum trading breakthrough (Financial Times)
|
25.09.25