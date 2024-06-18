What Luxury Homebuyers Want: Double Vanities, Kitchen Islands Are the Most Sought-After Amenities, According to a Redfin Agent Survey

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — More than four in five (86%) luxury homebuyers rank double vanities as must-haves when searching for a home, making them the most asked-for kitchen and bathroom features among high-end buyers this year. Next come kitchen islands and granite or quartz countertops, with 85% of luxury buyers asking their agents for each of them, followed closely by walk-in pantries (83%).

This is according to a survey commissioned by Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Roughly 300 Redfin Premier agents responded to the survey, which Qualtrics conducted in April-May 2024. The relevant question was: "How common is it for luxury buyers to ask for each of the following bathroom/kitchen amenities?” For the purpose of this release, Redfin included responses that deemed each feature "very common.”

the following kitchen/bathroom amenities? Share of agents who said "very common” Bidet 4% Jacuzzi tub 6% Mini fridge 7% Steam shower 8% Pot filler 11% Coffee station 12% Prep kitchen 13% Integrated sound system 14% Heated floors 17% Butler’s pantry 18% Farmhouse sink 20% Wine fridge 22% Energy-efficient appliances 31% Showers with multiple heads 35% Free standing tub 38% Smart-home technology 42% Smart-home technology 44% A separate toilet room 47% Custom cabinets 53% High-end appliances 77% Walk-in pantry 83% Kitchen Island 85% Granite or quartz countertops 85% Double sinks/double vanity 86%

"Luxury buyers are looking to fall in love with their future home, and they often make emotional decisions because they have the financial means to do so,” said Andrew Rottner, a Redfin Premier Agent in Denver. "What luxury buyers want are all the features of a custom built home in an established and enviable neighborhood. A home where, before even touring, the buyer can envision the cooking they’d do in the kitchen or the entertaining they’d do in the indoor/outdoor living space.”

Open floor plans are the most desirable overall home trend

Zooming out to the entire house, 83% of agents said open-concept floor plans are desirable to luxury buyers, making it the most desirable home trend among this spring’s buyers.

Granite countertops were the only other trend the majority of agents ranked as "very desirable.” Several trends that used to be popular, such as sliding barn doors and shiplap, seem to have gone by the wayside; just 8% of agents ranked each of those features as "very desirable” for buyers.

The relevant question was: "How desirable are each of these home trends for buyers?”

How desirable are each of these home trends for buyers? Share of agents who said "very desirable” Linoleum floors 1% Tile countertops 2% Wallpaper 4% Dog wash station 5% Bright-colored accent walls 6% Sliding barn doors 8% Shiplap 8% Wet bar or beverage center 22% Granite countertops 51% Open concept floor plans 83%

Outdated kitchens are the biggest turnoff for luxury buyers

More than half (54%) of homebuyers would be unlikely to make an offer on a luxury home if it had an outdated kitchen. That makes an outdated kitchen the biggest turnoff for buyers, followed by lack of curb appeal (48%), outdated bathrooms (44%), and popcorn ceilings (40%).

This comes at a time when monthly housing payments are near their highest level on record, making it tough for some buyers to come up with cash for renovations.

In the survey, agents were asked how common it is that a buyer would ultimately decide to not make an offer on a home after encountering specific home features on a home they tour, helping home sellers understand the most important updates to make before selling.

How common is it that a buyer decides not to make an offer

after encountering the following features in a home they tour? Share of agents who said "very common” Poorly placed laundry room 18% Old appliances 31% Overly textured walls 31% Obscure paint colors 33% Outdated carpet 38% Popcorn ceiling 40% Outdated bathroom 44% Lack of curb appeal 48% Outdated kitchen 54%

Landscaping is the most sought-after outdoor feature

Nearly seven in 10 (69%) luxury homebuyers say landscaping is a must-have feature, followed by indoor/outdoor living space (58%). Still, buyers are less likely to rank outdoor features as must-haves than kitchen or bathroom amenities.

Over half of homebuyers say that climate friendly and energy efficient features, such as solar powered lights, solar panels, and drought-resistant landscaping, are not on the priority list when it comes to their backyard.

How common is it for luxury buyers to ask their agent to find a

home with these outdoor features? Share of agents who said "very common” Pizza oven 2% Solar powered lighting 5% Solar panels 11% Drought-resistant landscaping 12% Shed 17% Drip irrigation 19% Hot tub 20% Fire pit 21% Outdoor kitchen 33% Pool 33% Covered patio 46% Indoor/outdoor living space 58% Landscaping 69%

