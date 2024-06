As the result of meme-coin mania in the crypto market, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) continues to outperform Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) this year. Yes, that's right. A dog-themed meme coin with no obvious utility is outperforming a digital asset that has been called "digital gold" and "the future of money." Shiba Inu is up 80% in 2024 compared to 55% for Bitcoin.But just how sustainable is this performance, and what will Shiba Inu be worth in 2025? To answer those questions, let's take a look at two possible scenarios.Given the eternal optimism of meme-coin investors, let's start with a best-case scenario for Shiba Inu. This assumes that meme-coin mania is here to stay; Bitcoin will soar in value as a result of its recent halving; and Shiba Inu will find a way to transform itself from a pure meme coin into more of a utility coin.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel