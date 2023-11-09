What’s Next Is Now!

As a brand focused on engineering what’s next in outdoor living, Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous innovation. Never content to rest on its laurels, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor products plans to roll out a robust selection of new offerings for 2024, further reinforcing its position as a total outdoor living resource for trade professionals and consumers.

"2024 is going to be a big year for Trex and our channel partners,” said Adam Zambanini, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Trex Company. "This is the year Trex will truly become a one-stop supplier for nearly everything needed to create a high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living space. We will be expanding our offerings within existing categories via new product introductions while also extending into complementary category adjacencies. The result will be a dynamic portfolio of high-quality products thoughtfully created as a system and engineered to maximize value at multiple price tiers.”

WHAT’S NEXT FROM TREX FOR 2024?

A Full Line of Fasteners from the Composite Decking Leader

As the saying goes, big things come in small packages. In a bold move that promises to disrupt the industry, Trex is launching its own branded fastener collection. Through a strategic collaboration with the Phillips Screw Company, Trex is adding more than 120 new SKUs to its Trex Hideaway® Fastener Collection including solutions for every composite deck fastening need – from color-matched screws and plugs to specially engineered bits, depth setters and clips – all designed to make installation easier and more efficient while delivering a clean cohesive aesthetic.

"This addition to our portfolio brings meaningful innovation to what has been a relatively stagnant category,” explained Zambanini. "It also affords us greater quality control and offers our channel partners a competitive advantage by allowing them to deliver end-to-end solutions from one supplier for a seamless and worry-free deck-building experience from the joists up.”

While Trex has offered its popular Hideaway fasteners for years, this expansion firmly establishes the brand as a serious player in the decking hardware category. Following are a few of the collection’s many noteworthy products and performance benefits:

Color-matched decking screws (patent pending) – offering the best possible color match for Trex decking with a unique design that delivers optimal stability, increased drive speed and a mushroom-free finish;

– offering the best possible color match for Trex decking with a unique design that delivers optimal stability, increased drive speed and a mushroom-free finish; HEXSTIX ® technology* – built into every Trex drive bit and depth setter, this patented Phillips ® technology hangs onto screws like a magnet to deliver a stable and wobble-free drive experience;

– built into every Trex drive bit and depth setter, this patented Phillips technology hangs onto screws like a magnet to deliver a stable and wobble-free drive experience; Counterbore bit (patent pending) – this unique tool features a forged (vs. stamped) spade-type bit for enhanced durability, surrounded by an innovative cone and ejector arm that is strategically designed to remove debris and prevent scratching the deck or fascia surface;

– this unique tool features a forged (vs. stamped) spade-type bit for enhanced durability, surrounded by an innovative cone and ejector arm that is strategically designed to remove debris and prevent scratching the deck or fascia surface; Depth setters (patent pending) – specifically engineered and labeled for decking and fascia applications, each setter is protected by an ultra-durable, glass-filled nylon sheath and rubber bumper to protect the deck surface during installation;

– specifically engineered and labeled for decking and fascia applications, each setter is protected by an ultra-durable, glass-filled nylon sheath and rubber bumper to protect the deck surface during installation; Collated decking and fascia plugs (patents pending) – these first-to-market collated plugs feature proprietary construction, widely spaced collation, precise color and embossing match that promises to change the landscape of the fastener category;

– these first-to-market collated plugs feature proprietary construction, widely spaced collation, precise color and embossing match that promises to change the landscape of the fastener category; Trex Enhance ® scalloped decking plug system – this first-of-its-kind (and only Trex-approved) plug solution for use with Trex Enhance scalloped deck boards doesn’t rely on locator tools to ensure safe and effective installation, giving installers confidence in concealing fasteners anywhere on the deck;

– this first-of-its-kind (and Trex-approved) plug solution for use with Trex Enhance scalloped deck boards doesn’t rely on locator tools to ensure safe and effective installation, giving installers confidence in concealing fasteners anywhere on the deck; Butt joint clip (patent pending) – a wide hidden fastening clip that eliminates the need for a sister joint in end-to-end deck board applications, making installation faster, easier and much more reliable.

Slated to roll out in Q1 2024, the new Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection components are fully compatible with all Trex decking products and have also been tested and proven to work with most competitive offerings. Trex will also continue to offer its popular hidden fasteners, starter clip, router bit and the award-winning Trex® Universal Fastener One-Step Installation Tool.

DECIDEDLY DISTINCTIVE DECKING

Introducing the New Benchmark in Authenticity

Marking a watershed moment for the decking industry, Trex Signature® establishes the next category of composite decking, pioneering a whole new level of aesthetic authenticity. Using a notably different process than any other Trex product, Signature decking offers the ease of maintenance and high performance of WPC with a proprietary shell formulation that delivers the most realistic representation of wood attained to date. Available in two nature-inspired colors, Trex Signature establishes a new luxury tier in the brand’s decking lineup as its top offering.

"Trex Signature is a crowning achievement in our long legacy of decking innovation,” Zambanini noted. "Distinctively durable and luxuriously crafted with eco-friendly materials, Signature represents the pinnacle of style for the composite decking category and sets a new standard for aesthetics, performance and sustainability.”

New for 2024, Trex is adding fascia to the Signature line making it the first collection in the category to offer a complete system of profiles complemented by Trex Signature® aluminum railing.

Transitioning Our Coolest Shade of Grey to Our "Coolest” Product Offering

Offering a medley of calming silver tones, the Island Mist decking color has been a top seller since it was first introduced as a tropical offering in the Trex Transcend® decking collection. Given its proven popularity, Trex is moving this well-known color to its new Trex Transcend® Lineage™ decking line, where it will take on an even more natural look with refined graining and enhanced performance. Considered Trex’s "coolest” decking yet – literally – Lineage boards feature heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep the surface cooler than other composite offerings**.

Like all Trex decking, the new Signature and Lineage boards are crafted in the U.S.A. and sustainably made from recycled and reclaimed content, making them eco-friendly choices that feel as good as they look. They also require minimal maintenance and won’t rot, warp or splinter over time. Additionally, both offerings are backed by 50-year limited warranties.

RAILING COMPONENTS THAT SPAN NEW LENGTHS AND FILL GAPS

Cable and Glass Railing Systems that Increase Style X-ponentially

Among the most noteworthy introductions from Trex for 2024 is the addition of the new X-Series™ Cable Rail and X-Series™ Frameless Glass Rail to the Trex Signature® railing lineup. Delivering a modern, streamlined profile, this new series is anchored by the versatile X-Series Post, which can be configured to accommodate cable or glass infill.

"Cable rail is a complicated specialty segment that we have eyed for a while but, as with all Trex products, we wanted to get it right,” said Zambanini. "The innovative X-Series system not only simplifies specification and installation for cable railing but also affords the flexibility to accommodate frameless glass, allowing us to add two new specialty options to our premium railing line, giving consumers even more style choices to achieve their desired outdoor aesthetic.”

Sold in easy-to-order kits, and using the versatile X-Series Post, Trex Signature X-Series Cable Rail features spring-loaded cables for optimal tension management. Trex Signature X-Series Frameless Glass Rail is sold in a one-size-fits-all infill kit. Both products are expected to be available in spring 2024.

Like all Trex Signature railing options, the new X-Series offerings are crafted with premium-grade aluminum to deliver effortless style and exceptional strength. A durable powder-coated surface allows the railing to retain its color and resist corrosion. Adding further appeal, all Trex Signature railing is backed by a 25-year Limited Residential Warranty.

Lighted Post Caps Powered by the Sun

Joining the Trex® Outdoor Lighting™ line-up for 2024 is a new Solar Post Cap. This energy-efficient component harnesses the power of the sun to deliver all the ambiance customers want without any electrical wiring. Compatible with Trex 4x4 composite post sleeves, the Trex Solar Post Cap is extremely easy to install and automatically lights up when the sun goes down – no timer needed. Illumination can last as long as 19 hours with ample lighting conditions delivering a longer run-time than most solar caps on the market. Backed by an industry-leading warranty, these caps are available in Trex’s three most popular railing colors – Vintage Lantern, Charcoal Black and Classic White, making them an easy upgrade to a deck that already has composite posts and the perfect finishing touch to any new deck build.

Railing Performance and Affordability Down to a "T”

Launched in mid-2023 and available for the 2024 deck building season, Trex Select® T-Rail is a competitively priced rail system designed to make the beauty and convenience of Trex’s high-performance composite railing available to a wider audience. Engineered for ease and efficiency with pricing that competes head-to-head with hollow PVC vinyl railing, this new offering allows Trex and its channel partners to compete more aggressively at the entry level of the competitive railing market.

Featuring a classic T-shaped top rail, the versatile system comes with a choice of two infill options – square composite balusters in Classic White or round aluminum balusters in Charcoal Black. Full-span top and bottom rails in Classic White are offered in 36” and 42” heights and 6’ and 8’ lengths. In addition to expertly curated color and material pairings, the system uses a low-profile, underside bracket system for quick, easy assembly. And like all Trex products, it retains its clean look with minimal maintenance adding a perfect frame to any deck.

A Full-Span Railing Expansion

Speaking of full-span railing, in response to channel partner and contractor demand, Trex recently brought true 72” and 96” lengths back into the popular Trex Select® Classic railing line. In early 2024, the brand will do the same for Trex Transcend® railing, ultimately standardizing all Trex railing offerings.

"Engineering what’s next leads to what’s new. That’s why we continue to add to our innovative collection of products that are designed to fit every build and budget,” Zambanini added. "From decking and railing to lighting and fasteners, you can rely on Trex to be your source for all things outdoor living.”

A selection of these new products will be on display at PSP/Deck Expo 2023 in Las Vegas from November 13-15. For a first-hand look, stop by the Trex exhibit (Booth #4723) or the Innovative Product Showcase during the show. For more information about all of the latest product offerings from Trex, visit whatsnext.trex.com.

*HEXSTIX® is a registered trademark of Phillips Screw Company.

**Although Trex Transcend Lineage is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand^ and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2023 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

