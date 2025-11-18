Aktie
What's the Best Age for (Most) People to Claim Social Security?
It's a question investors have been asking themselves ever since they had the option: When should I claim Social Security retirement benefits? Starting them earlier results in smaller monthly payment, but you'll (probably) collect them for longer. Conversely, filing later leads to bigger monthly checks, but you won't collect them for as a long.The fact that the most common answer to the question is, "It depends" underscores the idea that everyone's situation is at least a little bit different. The thing is, while there are certainly worthy exceptions, the statistical averages yield a clear answer for most people. But first things first.Although Social Security's official full retirement age -- or FRA – is somewhere between 66 and 67 (depending on when you were born), that's not the only age at which you can file for retirement benefits. You can claim as soon as you turn 62, wait until you're 70, or initiate your benefits payments at any point in between those two ages.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
