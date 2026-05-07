Comcast Aktie
WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019
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07.05.2026 19:30:00
Where Are Comcast and Charter's Internet Customers Going? Here.
The fact that streaming video is chipping away at cable television's customer base isn't anything new. That's been the case since 2013. But cable providers were able to count on their broadband internet business to offset this attrition.Now, however, it seems even high-speed internet is no longer a defensible business. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity lost another 65,000 high-speed internet subscribers last quarter, while Charter Communications' (NASDAQ: CHTR) Spectrum shed 117,000 residential broadband customers in addition to a small handful of business customers. In both cases, this attrition extends what have become well-developed trends, too. Each company's internet customer count peaked in 2023, and each has since suffered losses in excess of 1 million subscribers. But if streaming requires a high-speed connection, where are all these broadband customers going?As it turns out, there's a relatively new option that's getting some serious traction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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