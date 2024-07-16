16.07.2024 11:02:00

Where Will Apple Stock Be in 5 Years?

As of this writing, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's most valuable enterprise, with a massive market cap of $3.5 trillion. It has become a global technology and cultural icon.That huge valuation is thanks to impressive returns. Since July 2019, shares have soared 357% (as of July 9, 2024), easily outpacing the 137% total return of the Nasdaq Composite Index. This top "Magnificent Seven" stock has clearly been a huge winner in the past. But where will Apple be in five years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

