Where Will Archer Aviation Be in 3 Years?

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) may be one of the most disruptive stocks on the market today. Along with Joby Aviation, the company is pioneering a new form of transportation called electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), similar to an electric helicopter.The company envisions its primary applications for it as short-haul transportation in metro areas and for military and defense purposes.It's already formed significant partnerships and made a number of investments to pave the way to commercialization. The company has not yet earned any revenue, but it's expected to do so soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
