Where Will Artificial Intelligence (AI) Up-and-Comer Lumen Be in 5 Years?

Three months ago, if you asked investors where telco Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) would be in five years, they might have argued about whether it would exist at all. Heavily indebted and priced like a stock headed into bankruptcy, most investors had lost faith in the company.Perceptions changed in late July when it announced a partnership with Microsoft to connect its data centers and expand its network capacity. Lumen has since accelerated its digital transformation in earnest. The question now is how this will affect Lumen stock over the longer term.First, investors should remember that a lot can happen in five years, so predicting the path of an established company like Microsoft is difficult. Answering this question is even more difficult for a company like Lumen, which appeared to be left for dead by many investors as recently as three months ago.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool