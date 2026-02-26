ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
26.02.2026 14:15:00
Where Will ASML Be in 5 Years?
The rising tide of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has been very good for ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) over the last 12 months. Shares of the premier chipmaking equipment supplier for advanced semiconductors recently hit a new all-time high and are up 162% in the last five years.But what about the next five years? Will the AI revolution bring even more demand for ASML's services and lithography machines? Let's take a look at this vital player in the AI supply chain and see where the business and stock may be five years from now.The purpose of ASML's lithography machines is to help semiconductor manufacturers print computer chips with transistors 7 nanometers or less apart. It is the only company to have ever built a machine capable of this technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
