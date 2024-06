Where Will Beyond Meat Be in 3 Years?

"We continue to work to position 2024 as a pivotal year as we strive to achieve sustainable and profitable operations." That was how Beyond Meat 's (NASDAQ: BYND) CEO Ethan Brown ended his commentary on first-quarter 2024 earnings in the company's earnings news release. Although it is good that the food maker is working on its problems, it is not good that it has to work on any problems. Sadly, those problems are big.Before looking at what the next three years might hold for Beyond Meat, it makes sense to look at both the past and present situation. The food maker has yet to figure out a way to generate a consistent profit. It has achieved break-even, or slightly better, results on a quarterly basis a couple of times, but it has never posted positive earnings for a full year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel