|
17.08.2024 12:00:00
Where Will Block Stock Be in 3 Years?
Block's (NYSE: SQ) stock has shed three quarters of its value during the past three years. The fintech stock was a market darling in 2021, but its luster faded as growth cooled and rising interest rates hurt its valuations.Let's take a fresh look at Block to see if its shares will head higher or lower over the next three years.Block splits its fintech business into two ecosystems: Square and the Cash App. Square provides digital payment, payroll, and analytics tools for merchants. It also sells point of sale (PoS) hardware for brick-and-mortar stores.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
