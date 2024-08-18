|
18.08.2024 15:24:00
Where Will Bristol Myers Squibb Be in 5 Years?
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has had a rough past five years. Its shares are barely in the green, its financial results have been unimpressive, and it has faced important patent cliffs. Most notably, its cancer drug Revlimid, its top-selling product at one point, is now out of patent exclusivity.Despite that poor showing in recent years, things might be very different for BMS in the next half-decade, but only if it can better handle the headwinds it has experienced. Let's find out how things might develop for the company through 2029.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
