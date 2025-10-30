:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.10.2025 11:22:26
Where Will Circle Be in 5 Years?
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is more than a stablecoin issuer -- it's becoming the infrastructure connecting Wall Street to blockchain. With rising adoption, strong fundamentals, and a 97% potential upside, investors may be witnessing the early stages of a major fintech transformation.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Oct. 27, 2025. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!