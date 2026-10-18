Where Will CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Be in 2030?

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a gene editing-focused biotech, has made significant clinical and regulatory progress over the past five years. However, over this period, the company has lagged broader equities. CRISPR Therapeutics' shares have declined by about 47% since mid-October 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained almost 73%, as of writing.

Will CRISPR Therapeutics continue its southbound journey through the end of the decade, or does the company have what it takes to bounce back? Let's see where the biotech might be in 2030.

In 2023 and early 2024, CRISPR Therapeutics earned approval for Casgevy, a gene-editing medicine for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease (SCD), both of which are blood-related disorders. CRISPR Therapeutics collaborated with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) to develop this therapy. The approval was an important milestone for the company for at least two reasons.

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