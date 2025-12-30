:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.12.2025 10:00:00
Where Will Dogecoin Be in 1 Year?
With prices down by a whopping 62% since the start of the year, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has underperformed in 2025. And even though Donald Trump's election victory has led to meaningful regulatory improvements for the asset class, it turned out to be a situation where most of the gains occurred in late 2024. Let's dig deeper to see what the next 12 months may have in store for the meme coin. Buy the rumor, sell the news is a popular investing cliche that reflects the tendency for stocks and other financial assets to rise in anticipation of a potential positive catalyst and drop when it is actually announced. Donald Trump's election victory is an excellent example of this phenomenon.Cryptocurrency prices have fallen across the board despite the new administration's open support for the industry, including relaxed regulations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the creation of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, and new legislation such as the Genius Act designed to facilitate stablecoins and integrate digital assets into the mainstream. And while Dogecoin has performed particularly poorly this year, it isn't the only one. Mainstream alternatives like Bitcoin (down 8%) and Ethereum (down 13%) have also had bad years.
