:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.11.2025 04:51:00
Where Will Duolingo Be in 1 Year?
Duolingo's (NASDAQ: DUOL) stock entered 2025 on a mission, like a green owl looking for people who skipped their daily language lessons. Share prices more than tripled from early August 2024 to mid-May 2025. Duolingo made market darlings like Nvidia look slow and sleepy (sueño, schläfrig, dormema) in that period.But the good times didn't last. As I'm writing this on Nov. 19, Duolingo's stock has fallen 67% from that lofty peak in May. Can the mobile language educator get back on its feet and take flight again, or is this crash the start of a long-term malady (enfermedad, Krankheit, malsano)? Let's see what Duolingo might be up to over the next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
