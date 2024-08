Where Will Duolingo Be in 5 Years?

The language-learning company Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) launched in 2012. Duolingo's mobile app is currently the third most popular app in the Apple App Store's education category, ahead of popular learning resources such as Instructure's Canvas platform and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Classroom. On Alphabet's Android Play Store, Duolingo sits at the very top of educational apps.And its market popularity has resulted in financial windfalls. With advertising in the free app experience and two levels of premium subscriptions, Duolingo nearly tripled its annual revenue in three years. Currently, its trailing sales stand at $583 million. And $190 million dropped all the way through Duolingo's income and cash flow statements to be recorded as free cash flow in the last four quarters. That's a cash-based profit margin of 33% -- higher than both Apple's and Alphabet's.But all that good stuff is in Duolingo's rearview mirror already. Where will the company go from here, and how much larger can it grow?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool