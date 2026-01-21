:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.01.2026 19:05:00
Where Will Eaton (ETN) Stock Be in 1 Year?
Eaton (NYSE: ETN), one of the world's largest power management companies, is often considered a stable blue chip stock. Over the past five years, its shares rose 170% as the S&P 500 advanced nearly 80%. Yet over the past 12 months, its stock slipped 5%.Eaton disappointed the market as its revenue growth decelerated and missed analysts' estimates. The weakness of its vehicle and eMobility segments, which faced persistent macro headwinds, also overshadowed the robust growth of its aerospace and data center businesses.Should contrarian investors buy Eaton's stock as the bulls look the other way? Let's review its business model, growth rates, and valuations to see where it might head over the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
