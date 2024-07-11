|
11.07.2024 11:00:00
Where Will Fortinet Stock Be in 3 Years?
Cybersecurity specialist Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) hasn't been among the best performers on the stock market in the past three years with its 16% return lagging peers such as Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings by a wide margin. What's more, Fortinet stock has underperformed the S&P 500's 28% return over the same period.The situation hasn't improved this year, either, as the cybersecurity company's growth has underwhelmed investors. However, a closer look at Fortinet's recent results suggests better times lie ahead for the company, and it could deliver stronger growth over the next three years.Fortinet's revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was up just 7% year over year to $1.35 billion. The company has been transitioning its business model from selling product licenses to subscriptions, and that's the main culprit for its slowing growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fortinet Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Fortinet-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Fortinet-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Fortinet-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Fortinet von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Donnerstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|S&P 500-Wert Fortinet-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Fortinet-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
19.06.24
|S&P 500-Papier Fortinet-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Fortinet von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)