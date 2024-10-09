|
09.10.2024 13:15:00
Where Will General Motors Stock Be in 10 Years?
With shares returning just 72% over the past 10 years (including reinvested dividends), General Motors (NYSE: GM) has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500, which returned almost 250% over the same time frame. But while the iconic American automaker isn't very inspiring right now, the government-supported transition to EVs could become an opportunity for transformation. Let's dig deeper to see what the next 10 years could have in store for the company.There are many theories about the cause of GM's decline in the '70s and '80s (a time called the "malaise era"). But arguably too much blame is placed on the American automakers themselves instead of the government policy that pulled the rug out from under the industry without giving the Big Three much opportunity to prepare.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
