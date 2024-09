Where Will Intel Stock Be in 1 Year?

This has turned out to be a terrible year for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors so far, as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 60% in 2024, and the stock's decline was exacerbated by its second-quarter 2024 (ended June 29) results released on Aug. 1.Intel investors were in for a rude shock, as the stock fell 26% in a single day following its quarterly report. This sharp sell-off was triggered by Intel 's big bottom-line miss, poor guidance, the suspension of its dividend, and upcoming layoffs. So Intel stock's dive following its recent results seems justified. However, the stock has a median 12-month price target of $25 per 45 analysts covering Intel , which points toward a 25% jump from current levels.But can Intel stock really deliver such gains in the coming year in light of the challenges that it is facing? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool