Where Will Intel Stock Be in 5 Years?

Shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have been stuck in the doldrums for the past few years. The company has been losing market share to rival AMD, and its multi-year plan to become one of the world's largest foundries is still in its early stages and has yet to pay off financially. Throw in a deep downturn in the PC market that wrecked the company's profit, and it's not surprising that Intel stock has taken a beating.While it may seem tough to be optimistic about Intel 's prospects, the company has the potential to look very different five years from now.There are two things that investors need to know about Intel as it navigates a changing semiconductor industry over the next five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool