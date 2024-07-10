|
10.07.2024 11:25:00
Where Will Intel Stock Be in 5 Years?
Shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have been stuck in the doldrums for the past few years. The company has been losing market share to rival AMD, and its multi-year plan to become one of the world's largest foundries is still in its early stages and has yet to pay off financially. Throw in a deep downturn in the PC market that wrecked the company's profit, and it's not surprising that Intel stock has taken a beating.While it may seem tough to be optimistic about Intel's prospects, the company has the potential to look very different five years from now.There are two things that investors need to know about Intel as it navigates a changing semiconductor industry over the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|9 500,00
|-1,86%
|Intel Corp.
|30,75
|-0,44%