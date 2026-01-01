:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.01.2026 00:45:00
Where Will IonQ Stock Be in 1 Year?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) had technical and financial breakthroughs in 2025. In the third quarter, it announced it had achieved the technical milestone of #AQ 64 three months ahead of schedule, unlocking a computational space 36 quadrillion times larger than leading commercial superconducting systems. Revenue that quarter also hit a record high of $39.9 million.It was an eventful year for one of the more popular quantum computing companies. Now, let's see where the company and its share price could be at the end of 2026.
