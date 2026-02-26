:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.02.2026 17:55:50
Where Will Lemonade (LMND) Stock Be in 2030?
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the online insurer that used AI chatbots and algorithms to streamline the onboarding and claims processes, went public at $29 per share in July 2020. Its stock subsequently went through some wild swings, but it now trades at about $55. Will this volatile stock generate sweeter returns by 2030, or will it turn sour?Image source: Getty Images.Lemonade's simplified approach to buying insurance attracted many younger and first-time insurance buyers. It initially only offered homeowners and renters insurance, but it expanded its platform with term life, pet health, and auto insurance policies after its public debut.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!